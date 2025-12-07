Ukrenergo: Electricity Situation May Take Weeks To Improve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Radio Svobod.

"Unfortunately, power outages in most regions are now lasting not 8 hours, but probably 12-16 hours. Today, we should have had schedules of 4 to 8 hours. But due to the strikes on the power system, the duration of the outages has increased," Zaychenko said.

Teams of power engineers are working to improve the situation. However, according to Zaychenko, the situation is difficult and it will take more time than before to restore power.

“The situation is quite difficult, and in the near future... we are no longer talking about days, but weeks, when recovery will be needed,” said the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

He added that consumers themselves can improve the situation.

“The only way to improve the situation is to change the behavior of our consumers, who can help energy companies. Namely, to reduce consumption, to use the most energy-intensive appliances only at night or when the weather is very sunny,” Zaychenko concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 6, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.

