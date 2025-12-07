MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica: Guanacaste Airport Inaugurates Two New Routes from the US and Canada appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Guanacaste Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, welcomed two new routes this afternoon from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Toronto, Canada, marking the start of operations in the middle of the high season.

The Porter Airlines Embraer E195 landed at 1:40 p.m. from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with 132 passengers on board.

This operation marks a milestone in Costa Rican aviation, as Porter chose Guanacaste as its first destination in Central America.

At 2:24 p.m., Guanacaste Airport received its second new route of the day with the arrival of the flight from Fort Lauderdale. JetBlue will offer daily service throughout the year, consolidating its presence in Guanacaste.

With this addition, JetBlue adds its third direct route to Guanacaste, strengthening connectivity with the east coast of the United States, which includes Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK).

Passengers on the inaugural flights arrived in a festive atmosphere and received gifts from officials from the Ministry of Tourism (ICT) and Guanacaste Airport.

William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, said,“We welcome these new routes with great satisfaction, as each new connection to Guanacaste strengthens our presence in two crucial markets: the United States and Canada. In a year marked by global challenges and particular conditions in our main source markets, this expansion of air service reaffirms the airlines' confidence in Costa Rica as a safe, diverse, and competitive destination. We continue to be an attractive country for investment,

visit and establish new routes during the high season. For the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, ensuring connectivity is essential to supporting the sector and sustaining the economic dynamism that tourism generates in communities.

“Today we are kicking off what will be weeks of celebration with the opening of new routes. Expanding connections with key markets such as Florida and Canada reflects the commitment of Coriport, VINCI Airports, and ICT to positive, sustainable mobility and tourism growth in the country,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport.

