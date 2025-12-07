Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave To Intensify From Monday As Temperatures Dip Statewide

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is set to face a stronger cold wave from Monday as temperatures dip sharply across Mumbai, Vidarbha, Marathwada and other regions. IMD forecasts a three-day drop in minimum temperatures

Weather conditions in Maharashtra are expected to turn significantly colder from Monday as minimum temperatures begin to drop statewide. According to the forecast, cold winds from North India will move southward, causing a noticeable fall in temperatures on December 10, 11, and 12. The temperature is likely to start dipping from Sunday, and Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Konkan may feel a sharper chill. Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions as winter conditions intensify.

Dharashiv district has already started experiencing a fall in both maximum and minimum temperatures, leading to an increase in cold weather conditions. Meteorologists expect the minimum temperature to reach around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may settle near 28 degrees. Cloudy skies are likely to persist for the next few days, affecting local agriculture. The weather is expected to support the jowar crop and may help improve yield, but the agriculture department has expressed concern that chickpea crops could face disease-related damage, urging farmers to stay alert.

Wardha has witnessed a steady fall in temperature for the last few days, with the mercury dipping to 11.2 degrees Celsius. Continued decline in temperatures suggests further increase in cold conditions. As the chill intensifies, residents have begun relying on bonfires to stay warm, and the rising cold has created a need for extra caution in daily activities.