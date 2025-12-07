Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS Read On

2025-12-07 12:00:39
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's movie 'Dhurandhar' has made a huge earning at the box office on its second day of release. So, let's find out the total collection of this film

Ranveer Singh's movie 'Dhurandhar' hit theaters on Dec 5. Fans were eagerly waiting, and now the film is making a killing at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' earned 27 crores on its opening day. As per a Sacnilk report, the film made 15.35 crores by 7:05 PM on its second day.

'Dhurandhar' has collected a solid 42.35 crores in 2 days and is also doing well worldwide. It looks like it will join the 100 crore club very soon.

The movie 'Dhurandhar' has already given Ranveer Singh the biggest opening of his career as a solo lead, surpassing 'Simmba' and 'Padmaavat'.

FYI, besides Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' also stars popular actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in important roles.

