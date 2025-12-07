EPL 2025-26: Ao Tanaka's Late Goal Seals Dramatic 3-3 Draw For Leeds

Leeds Snatch Last-Gasp Draw in Six-Goal Thriller

Leeds United produced a spirited performance at home after Ao Tanaka equalised six minutes into second-half stoppage time as they recovered from 3-2 to a dramatic 3-3 draw with Liverpool in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season.

Leeds United jumped to 16th place in the Premier League standings. In 15 matches, they have won five, drawn four, and lost three. Liverpool, on the other hand, climbs to eighth place in the English League standings. Liverpool secured seven wins, including two draws and six defeats in 15 matches.

Match Summary

In the first half, Liverpool had two goal-scoring opportunities after Curtis Jones' curler bounced off the crossbar and Virgil van Dijk nodded over from Szoboszlai's free-kick. The score remained 0-0 at halftime.

Liverpool started the second half on a brilliant note. Hugo Ekitike scored the opening goal for Liverpool in the 48th minute.

Ekitike doubled up two minutes later. Conor Bradley dispossessed Gabriel Gudmundsson before firing in a low cross, with the Frenchman staying onside to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

During the 73rd minute, Leeds United recieved a lifeline when Ibrahima Konate earned a penalty after a successful VAR review, and Calvert-Lewin converted confidently.

The hosts level the scoreline during the 75th minute as Anton Stach cut in from the left side of the area under little pressure before powering a powerful shot for a goal.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai restored the lead in the 80th minute.

However, a late blow from Leeds United substitute Ao Tanaka from a tight angle helped Leeds United to ensure a draw.

Premier League Roundup

On the other hand, Manchester City registered a dominating 3-0 win over Sunderland. With this win, Manchester City close their gap against table toppers Arsenal, who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa. (ANI)

