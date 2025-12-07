Bengaluru Gynaecologist Drugged, Robbed By Domestic Help In Chilling Heist

A 54-year-old gynaecologist from west Bengaluru was allegedly drugged and robbed of her valuables, including gold ornaments, cash and mobile phone by her domestic helpers. The incident occurred on the night of December 2 at her residence in Bharath Nagar. The next morning, the victim, Dr Lalitha, was found unconscious near her bedroom door, barely able to speak.

The family had hired a couple from Nepal barely a month ago through an intermediary. The duo had been living on the ground floor of the family's multi-storey home on III Cross.

On the night of the incident, Lalitha's son, Nikhil KM, a postgraduate student, had taken medication for fever and gone to bed early at 6.30 pm. When he woke up the next morning around 7.30 am, he found his mother lying on the floor, struggling to utter words, hinting toward the helpers' quarters.

Rushing downstairs, Nikhil was stunned to find the couple's room emptied out overnight, their belongings gone. He then realised several valuables were missing including a 50-gram gold mangalya chain, 20 grams of gold bangles, and cash kept in a cupboard.

Subsequently, Nikhil alerted relatives and rushed his mother to a hospital. While still regaining consciousness, Lalitha indicated that cash had also been taken.

Suspecting a premeditated crime, Nikhil examined the CCTV footage that showed domestic help Bipendra entering the home with accomplices around 8.30 pm, staying inside for over two hours, and leaving at 10.45 pm with bags believed to contain stolen items.

Nikhil told TOI, "As I had an exam on Dec 3, I took medicines early and went to bed. Using this opportunity, our domestic helpers sedated my mother and fled with valuables. She is out of danger now."

Police, however, flagged negligence in hiring. An officer noted that the family had collected barely any information. "They only knew Bipendra's name and had no details about his wife. Proper documentation was not done," he said.

A case has now been filed at Byadarahalli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 306 for theft by a servant.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) DL Nagesh said, "We keep reminding people of the importance of getting their employees verified, collecting ID proofs and other details. Hiring unknown people for domestic work or as security guards through proper channels is recommended."