Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Cold Wave Alert Issued? Check Here

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains in some places, extreme cold winds in others, and dense fog elsewhere... Do you know what the weather conditions will be like in the Telugu states today?

A month into winter, rains persist in the Telugu states due to cyclones. Andhra Pradesh is seeing heavy rain. Though Cyclone Ditwa weakened, its effects still cause rain in parts of AP.

Light to moderate rain is expected today in South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. The weather center advises caution as cold winds will follow. Temps will drop, leading to severe cold.

In Telangana, the cold is intensifying daily. The Hyderabad weather center warns of record low temps and severe cold for the next 4-5 days. Experts advise precautions for kids and elderly.

Intense cold is expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, and other districts, with temps dropping to 5°C. An orange alert warns of dangerous cold. A yellow alert is for other districts.

This morning, single-digit temps were recorded in Telangana, with a low of 9.2°C in Adilabad. Other districts also saw freezing cold. Heavy fog in Hyderabad suburbs is affecting traffic.