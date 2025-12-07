Gaurav Khanna To Karanvir Bohra: 6 Bigg Boss' Highest-Paid Contestants Of All Time

Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is on Sunday, December 7. The show has run for 19 years, starting on Sony in 2006 before moving to Colors. Here are the five priciest contestants.

Gaurav Khanna stayed in the Bigg Boss 19 house for 105 days and reportedly earned ₹17.5 lakh per week, taking his total earnings to around ₹2.63 crore.

In Bigg Boss Season 12, Karanvir Bohra stayed for 105 days and finished as the 4th runner-up. He reportedly charged ₹20 lakh per week, earning a total of around ₹3 crore in 15 weeks.

In Bigg Boss Season 9, Rimi Sen stayed for 51 days. She was reportedly paid ₹2 crore for the season, which comes to roughly ₹28 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss Season 12

Former cricketer Sreesanth was on the show for 105 days and was the first runner-up. His fee was reportedly ₹50 lakh/week, totaling ₹7.5 crore.

In Bigg Boss Season 4, The Great Khali entered as a wild card contestant. He stayed for 12 weeks and reportedly charged ₹50 lakh per week, taking his total earnings to ₹6 crore.

In Bigg Boss Season 4, Pamela Anderson appeared as a guest for just three days. She was reportedly paid ₹2.5 crore for her short stay, which works out to nearly ₹83 lakh per day.