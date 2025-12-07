Former India Coach Gary Kirsten Joins Namibia As Consultant Ahead Of WC

Former Indian cricket team head coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as a consultant for the Namibia men's national team, according to ESPNcricinfo. Gary Kirsten will work alongside former Namibia cricketer Craig Williams, who is also the head coach of the men's national team.

Kirsten to 'Add Value' to Eagles Setup

"It is indeed a privilege to work with Cricket Namibia. I have been thoroughly impressed with the dedication and determination to create a high-performance cricket environment," Kirsten said in a Cricket Namibia statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Namibia have qualified for the last three ICC T20 World Cups (2021, 2022 and 2024). They are one of the three hosts of the 2026 T20 World Cup, alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe.

"Their new state-of-the-art cricket stadium is a testament to their commitment to making sure their national teams are competing with the best cricket countries in the world. Their senior men's national team is performing well, and I look forward to adding value to their preparation for the T20 World Cup in February next year," the statement added.

"Kirsten's appointment as consultant reflects Cricket Namibia's commitment to strengthening its high-performance environment and supporting the existing coaching structure," a statement from the board said. "His blend of international playing experience, coaching success, and passion for player development brings valuable insight and added depth to the Eagles [men's national team] setup," the statement added.

A Look at Kirsten's Career

Kirsten was one of South Africa's best batters from 1993 to 2004. Kirsten scored 7289 in 101 Test matches, including 21 centuries and 34 half-centuries. In ODIs, he notched up 6798 runs in 185 outings with 13 hundreds and 45 fifties.

After retiring from cricket, Kirsten turned to coaching. He became India's head coach in 2007. Under him, India won the ICC ODI World Cup 2011. Most recently, Kirsten was appointed as head coach of the Pakistan men's team in 2024, before resigning. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)