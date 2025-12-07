Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Mornings With Cold Temperatures, Dry Weather Continues Across Karnataka

Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy mornings with cold temperatures and dry weather continue across Karnataka. Stay updated on maximum and minimum temperatures, wind speed, humidity, and air quality conditions.

In Bengaluru, foggy conditions have been persisting for several days and are likely to continue today. The wind speed is expected to be around 10 km/h, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C.

The city will experience periodic cloud cover, with the temperature hovering near 21°C, humidity at 75%, and winds reaching 16.2 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 80-180, indicating poor air quality. The Meteorological Department forecasts that this weather pattern will remain stable over the next few days.

The southern interior districts, such as Bangalore Urban and Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar, will also experience dry weather.

Coastal districts including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada are expected to remain dry as well, maintaining the state-wide clear weather trend.

Districts in the northern interior, including Belgaum, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bellary, Raichur, Yadgir, and Vijayanagar, have been experiencing persistent dry conditions.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that these areas will continue to see dry weather today, with no significant rainfall expected.

The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather across Karnataka today, covering the coastal regions, northern and southern interior districts. This weather pattern has been consistent over the past few days and is expected to continue, providing clear skies in most parts of the state.