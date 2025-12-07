Kerala: Massive Fire At Kollam's Ashtamudi Lake Guts Over 10 Boats

A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at a boat-anchoring point on Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala's Kollam, destroying more than ten fishing boats. The blaze erupted around 2:30 am near the Kureepuzha church, close to the Ayyankovil temple. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, according to the officials. However, no casualties were reported.

Exploding cylinders intensify blaze

Six units of the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officials further said. According to officials, gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started, intensifying the blaze. Many of the damaged boats reportedly belonged to fishermen from Kolachal and Poovar.

