Telangana To Unveil 'Rising 2047' Vision At Global Summit In 2025

The Government of Telangana is set to unveil its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City, where nearly 1,000 global delegates, including business leaders, policy experts, academics, and representatives of multilateral institutions, will receive exclusive copies. The long-term roadmap positions Telangana to become one of the world's leading growth hubs over the next two decades.

CM Reddy Invites World to 'Join the Rise'

"Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is Telangana's invitation to the world - to join hands with us in building a future-ready State, where innovation, investment and inclusive growth thrive together. Telangana welcomes the world to explore investment opportunities and experience our culture, creativity and confidence. This Summit reflects the spirit of a rising State and signals Telangana's readiness to partner with global investors and innovators. We are opening our doors to ideas, technology and transformative collaborations. Together, we will script a new era of prosperity for our people," Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Global Summit to Host World Leaders, Business Tycoons

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8-9, 2025 and will feature an impressive lineup of world figures from politics, business, and technology. Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Eric Swider, Director of Trump Media & Technology Group; Members of the UAE Royal Family; Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group; Senior executives Deutsche Borse, Enrission, Mandal Wildlife Group, and others will be present as guests during the summit.

The 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision Document

The Summit provides a global platform for Telangana to showcase its developmental journey, emerging economic strengths, and long-term collaboration opportunities, the state government said. The state's new global campaign-- "Come, Join the Rise"--aims to invite the world to participate in its next phase of growth.

At the upcoming Global Summit in Bharat Future City, 1,000 international delegates delegates including business leaders, academicians, think tank representatives and leaders from multilateral development banks will receive exclusive copies of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, incorporating extensive inputs from multiple government departments, the document is being prepared in three languages--English, Telugu, and Urdu.

In his personal outreach to international business leaders, CM Reddy highlighted Telangana's aspiration to become a progressive, inclusive, and future-ready global destination, aligned with India's national Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.

Key Highlights of Vision and Summit

Closing Celebration with Lionel Messi

The event will conclude with a special celebration on December 9, 2025, following the formal release of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, where footballer Lionel Messi will participate in a commemorative match in Hyderabad.

Dual Strategy for Business and Talent Attraction

A key highlight of Telangana Rising 2047 is a dual strategy that enhances both ease of doing business and ease of attracting talent. The roadmap aims to make Telangana the first Indian state focused on attracting the world's best minds and professionals--leveraging Hyderabad's scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial strengths.

Transformational Vision for Agriculture

The document also outlines a transformational vision for agriculture in 2047: positioning the average Telangana farmer as a producer, processor, brand owner, and exporter, supported by advanced technologies and sustainable farming models, including organics.

