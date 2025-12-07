NZ Add Uncapped Pacer Michael Rae To Squad For Second Test Against WI

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Dec 7 (IANS) New Zealand have added uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae to the Test squad for the second match against the West Indies, starting on December 10 in Wellington.

The 30-year-old pacer, who flew to Wellington on Saturday to join the squad, has been called up to the squad after Matt Henry and Nathan Smith suffered injuries during the first Test in Christchurch.

Both Henry and Smith remain doubtful for the second Test in Wellington on Wednesday, largely due to the short turnaround between matches.

Rae has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket in recent years, featuring in 69 first-class games and claiming 205 wickets at an average of 33.06, including three five-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, with Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Blundell ruled out of the upcoming Test after suffering a hamstring tear on the opening day in Christchurch, Mitch Hay has been added to the squad.

Hay is poised to make his debut and take over the gloves from captain Tom Latham, who kept wicket across both innings in Christchurch in addition to scoring 145 in New Zealand's second innings.

Injuries to Henry and Smith reduced New Zealand's attack to two frontline seamers and left them shouldering a heavy workload.

The West Indies capitalised on New Zealand's limited bowling resources to extend the Test into the final day.

An unbeaten double century from Justin Greaves, 140 from Shai Hope and fighting fifty from Kemar Roach has saved the West Indies from defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The trio also helped West Indies post the biggest fourth innings Test total in over 80 years. The tourists finished the day at 457/6 to save the Test match, the highest fourth innings total in history outside of the 654/6 England made in famous timeless Test match of 1939 against South Africa in Durban.