F1: Why This Dutch Father And His Son Will Never Forget Abu Dhabi

As the shuttle bus from Yas Mall to the Yas Marina Circuit moved at a snail's pace, Johnny and his father, Harold, gazed at the gridlocked traffic, both looking restless and fidgety.

Having arrived from the Netherlands on Wednesday to cheer for their national icon, Max Verstappen, the Dutch father and son were worried about missing the start of the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

Recommended For You Restaurant Review: Modern Dubai bistro FLOR is setting a new standard for casual-fine dining

Barely 25 minutes before Verstappen got behind the wheel of his Red Bull car to battle for the pole position on Saturday, Johnny and Harold had yet to reach their gate.

“It's the race before the start of the race,” Johnny said, referring to their struggle to reach the Yas Marina grandstands in time for the qualifying session.

Eventually, the bus came to a halt at Gate 17, bringing a big smile to Johnny and Harold's faces.

“It's our first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We have come all the way to support Max. He needs our support and a bit of luck,” said Harold.

Verstappen, a four-time world champion, is hoping to become the first driver after the peerless Michael Schumacher to win five world titles in a row.

“He is an icon of our country now, our biggest hero,” said Harold.

Draped in the famous Orange colours of the Netherlands, the father and son were beaming with pride when asked about their football-obsessed country's newfound passion for Formula One.

“It will be wrong to say that we have no F1 culture. It's quite popular, but of course, football is the biggest sport in our country,” said Johnny.

“When our (football) team is playing the World Cup or the Euro, every house in every street turns orange. So, we are bringing the same orange colour to Abu Dhabi for Max.”

Verstappen went on to overcome title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren to grab the pole position, keeping his hopes alive on a track where he had famously beaten Lewis Hamilton on the last lap in a dramatic battle four years ago to win the first of his four world titles.

“It was a crazy race against Lewis; nobody gave Max a chance," said Harold as his son smiled.

"Of course, how can we forget that night in Abu Dhabi? Max showed the famous Dutch spirit. We never give up,” Jonny recalled.

“It was an unforgettable night, the start of Max's magical run in F1. That's why Abu Dhabi will always remain close to our hearts.”