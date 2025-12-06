UAE: Man Gets 3-Month Jail, Dh882,000 Fine For Forging Salary Documents To Settle Debts

A federal court has convicted a man for planning an elaborate forgery that misled a UAE bank into settling more than Dh882,000 of his personal debts, after he submitted falsified documents inflating his income and fabricating housing commitments.

The ruling, which includes a three-month suspended jail term and a fine equivalent to the amount paid by the bank, highlights the UAE's firm stance against financial fraud and document forgery.

According to court records, the case began when the defendant applied for a debt-purchase facility, claiming he wanted to consolidate his existing liabilities. To strengthen his eligibility, he submitted a“To Whom It May Concern” letter stating that his monthly salary exceeded Dh50,000, as well as a lease-approval notice showing an annual rental commitment of Dh190,000. Both documents appeared to be issued by a government entity, bearing official stamps and signatures.

Believing the paperwork to be genuine, the bank approved the application and proceeded to settle the man's outstanding debts with two other financial institutions, paying more than Dh882,000 on his behalf.

However, when internal auditors reviewed the file, they detected irregularities. The bank sought verification from the government entity named in the documents, which confirmed that it had not issued the salary certificate or the lease approval.

Further investigation revealed that the debt-purchase request itself was fake, with the man claiming a salary of Dh56,000 and signing the form with a forged signature.

The findings prompted a formal complaint and a criminal investigation. Prosecutors presented digital evidence, internal bank testimonies and official correspondence proving the documents were fabricated. They argued that the man knowingly deceived the bank to obtain financial benefits he was not entitled to.

In court, the defendant denied the charges, insisting the documents were authentic. The judges dismissed his claims, stating that the prosecution had provided conclusive evidence demonstrating deliberate forgery and intent to defraud.

The court upheld the initial verdict, sentencing him to three months in jail, and imposing a fine of Dh882,500 - the exact amount the bank had paid out because of the forged documentation.

Legal experts say the case reinforces the UAE's strict legal protections for financial institutions and its zero-tolerance approach to document forgery, especially in cases that undermine trust in the banking sector.