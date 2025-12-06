Gaza Strip 'Should Be Managed By Palestinian Committee'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr Badr Abdel Aatty has affirmed that managing the daily affairs of the population of the Gaza Strip must be done through a Palestinian democratic administrative committee that undertakes the provision of essential services, including security, justice, and healthcare.

He underscored that Palestine remains a singular, indivisible entity, and that Gaza cannot be severed from the West Bank.

In a session on "The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace", as part of Doha Forum 2025 deliberations, Aatty stressed that stability in the region hinges on achieving Palestinian statehood on the territories that have been occupied since June 5, 1967, including Gaza and the West Bank.

The minister highlighted that the situation in the West Bank is sometimes worse than in Gaza due to settler attacks, land seizures, and settler activities that aim to undermine the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

Aatty added communications between Gaza and the West Bank are critically important to ensure the unity of the Palestinian territories and help the Palestinian Authority manage affairs in Gaza.

The minister also said that security and humanitarian aid alone were not sufficient, as there must be a political horizon that achieves Palestinian statehood and plants hope among the Palestinians.

He noted that Egypt supports commissioning all crossings with Gaza to ensure the flow of humanitarian and medical aid, emphasising that Egypt operates the Rafah crossing in an efficient manner.

Aatty stressed that this crossing must not be a vehicle to drive residents out of their homeland, stating that only sick people should receive treatment abroad and return afterward.

Finally, the minister asserted that Egypt would not rule Gaza or any Palestinian territory, but supports the Palestinians in managing their affairs themselves, echoing that any enduring solution for security in the region is contingent upon achieving Palestinian statehood.

