Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NCSA Chief Meets Belgian Minister

NCSA Chief Meets Belgian Minister


2025-12-06 11:13:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) President Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki received Belgian Minister of Security and the Interior Bernard Quintin during an official visit to discuss co-operation in cybersecurity and exchange expertise.

During the meeting, the NCSA chief outlined key national experiences and practices in developing Qatar's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Both sides discussed shared cross-border challenges, ways to enhance digital readiness, and future initiatives of mutual interest.

Quintin expressed his appreciation for the NCSA's significant progress in cybersecurity and affirmed Belgium's interest in expanding co-operation to support joint efforts and strengthen digital security in both countries.

NCSA cybersecurity infrastructure

MENAFN06122025000067011011ID1110447001



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search