NCSA Chief Meets Belgian Minister

Quintin expressed his appreciation for the NCSA's significant progress in cybersecurity and affirmed Belgium's interest in expanding co-operation to support joint efforts and strengthen digital security in both countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.