NCSA Chief Meets Belgian Minister
During the meeting, the NCSA chief outlined key national experiences and practices in developing Qatar's cybersecurity infrastructure.
Both sides discussed shared cross-border challenges, ways to enhance digital readiness, and future initiatives of mutual interest.
Quintin expressed his appreciation for the NCSA's significant progress in cybersecurity and affirmed Belgium's interest in expanding co-operation to support joint efforts and strengthen digital security in both countries.NCSA cybersecurity infrastructure
