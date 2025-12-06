WHO Official Highlights Need To Strengthen Collaborations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Strong partnerships and concrete collaborations need to be forged to develop resilient, self-reliant health systems as well as affordable and good quality healthcare products, a top official of the World Health Organisation (WHO) noted Saturday at the ongoing Doha Forum held at Sheraton Doha.

“There are major opportunities, and I think we just need to start pushing for them, talking about them, and sharing them,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, the director of the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Trust in the money flows and transactions becomes a bottleneck if it is not done well,” she said.“But if it works well, then it can do wonders for many countries. And I think it is something that we need to start thinking about.”

Dr Balkhy was discussing the issue of the countries in the Global South facing sharp aid cuts that threaten hard-won health gains at the session on“Navigating Disruptions to Global Health Financing: Strategic Partnerships to Reclaim Country Ownership”.

The panel explored how the South-South and Gulf-engaged collaborations can strengthen primary healthcare, align external support with national priorities, and accelerate the shift toward resilient, self-reliant health systems.

The discussion focused on how these countries can safeguard ownership of their health agendas amid shrinking aid flows and what models of co-operation can make external financing more catalytic.

The session highlighted how private and philanthropic partners sustain service delivery and innovation.

It also aimed to identify pathways for building equitable and country-owned health systems.

Dr Balkhy said that the WHO tries to strengthen knowledge sharing through something called individual collaborating centres.

“In these individual collaborating centres, we create the networks that can bring the expertise from the collaborating centres to the ministry of health to ensure that they can establish what is needed of governance and guidelines, training and practices, and even support some kind of knowledge-based services,” she explained.“We do that through those individual collaborating centres.”

“We want to look (at) what are we doing for the next five, ten or 20 years of time... that's why we put so much effort in establishing the national regulatory authorities, because they will be the guardians of local production,” Dr Balkhy continued.

“Now, once the local production is up and mature, and the regulatory authority in that specific country is up and mature, they will have the ability to share their products, not only internally, but externally with other countries,” she stated.

The regional director noted that the WHO plays a crucial role regarding the quality of healthcare provision.

“First of all, we are doing a lot of work at strengthening more products, medical equipment, medical devices, anything used as tools with the patient,” she said.“They have to be of good quality and affordable. And the national regulatory authorities can do that. It is the WHO that certifies the maturity level of the regulatory authorities.”

Other panelists at the session moderated by Al Jazeera presenter Folly Bah Thibault were Somalia Health Minister Dr Ali Hajji Adam and Dangote Foundation chief executive Zouera Youssoufou.

