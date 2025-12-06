Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Paraguay Discuss Legal Ties

2025-12-06 11:11:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi met with Paraguay's Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, Dr Alberto Martinez Simon, and Vice-Minister of Justice Juan Rafael Caballero Campos. Held on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed advancing bilateral legal co-operation.

Gulf Times

