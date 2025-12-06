Safari To Open Seventh Hypermarket At Ezdan Mall, Gharafa On December 10

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Safari Hypermarket, which has been scripting a remarkable success story in Qatar for the past two decades, will open its newest outlet at Ezdan Mall in Gharafa on December 10.

The Safari Group, which launched its first Safari Hypermarket on Salwa Road on May 5, 2005, is an organisation that was born and nurtured in Qatar itself.

The opening of this new outlet at Ezdan Mall in Gharafa marks a significant milestone in Safari's growth. With its upcoming inauguration, Safari Hypermarket assures customers in Gharafa, Umm Salal Mohammed, and nearby areas of an outstanding shopping experience.

Safari Group deputy chairman and managing director, Zainul Abideen, stated at a press conference, that the company is extremely happy to extend its services to more people through this new outlet. Safari Group chairman Hamad Dhafer al-Ahbabi and general manager Surendra Nath, regional director – Operations and Planning Biju Kasim, and assistant general manager – Public Relations Tamer El Said, were also present at the press conference.

This is the first time Safari is opening an outlet inside another shopping mall. Ezdan Mall in Gharafa, spread across 35,000sq m, is among the largest malls in Qatar and provides parking facilities for more than 2,000 vehicles, including basement parking. The addition of Safari Hypermarket offering top quality products at minimal cost will serve as an added highlight of Ezdan Mall.

On the same day as the inauguration of Safari Hypermarket, the ninth branch of Safari Mobile Shop and the 8th branch of Europe Travels will also be inaugurated at Ezdan Mall, Gharaffa.

Having earned a place in people's minds by offering customers their preferred brands and models of mobile phones and other accessories at huge discounts, Safari Mobile Shop is presenting massive offers and price reductions on the opening day. In addition, Europe Travels, which provides travel services including tour packages, visas, ticketing, and more, will also begin operations at Ezdan Mall along with Safari Hypermarket.

The inauguration of this outlet has been planned on a grand scale with a wide range of events and promotions. When this state-of-the-art outlet, equipped with modern facilities, is officially inaugurated on December 10, it will clearly reflect Safari's commitment to its customers and its customer-focused approach.

As part of the new outlet's inauguration, Safari has arranged two mega raffle draw promotions. Under the Visit and Win promotion, anyone who visits Safari Hypermarket at Ezdan Mall will receive a coupon without making any purchase, and two Tesla Model Y cars will be awarded through the raffle draw. This is the first time in Qatar that two Tesla vehicles are being given away through a mega raffle draw in which anyone can receive a free coupon without a purchase. The first draw will be held on January 8, 2026 and the second draw on February 19, 2026 at Safari Hypermarket in Ezdan Mall.

In addition, Safari's latest mega promotion, offering thirty Bestune cars, will also begin. For every purchase of QR50 from any Safari outlet, customers will receive an e-raffle coupon, through which 30 Bestune cars will be awarded.

Four Bestune cars will be given away in each draw, and five in the final draw. This Shop and Win promotion will be available across all Safari outlets. The first draw will take place on January 5, 2026, and the final draw on September 13, 2026.

This new Safari outlet promises to deliver a fresh experience to customers. A wide range of categories has been designed to meet all the needs of a family under one roof.

