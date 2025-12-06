Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela Lost 60% Of International Flights In The Last Two Weeks - Maria Machado Heads To Oslo -

2025-12-06 11:07:02
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In total, flight cancellations affected 63 of Venezuela's 105 international routes. This reduced the number of destinations available abroad by 60%.

March for Peace and Freedom Brings Together Hundreds of Venezuelans in Panama

March for peace and freedom, held this Saturday on the coastal strip, Panama City.

The Head of Communications for the Nobel Institute Confirmed that María Corina Machado will be Present at the Ceremony

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado left Caracas Saturday December 6, to travel to Oslo, Norway. A source close to Machado has confirmed that the leader has already left Venezuela, because she must be in Norway before December 10. Machado, who will be accompanied by presidents and leaders of the Republican Party of the United States, will receive the award on December 10. This Saturday, Erik Aasheim, head of communications at the Nobel Institute, confirmed that Machado will be present at the ceremony.



