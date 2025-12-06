Venezuela Lost 60% Of International Flights In The Last Two Weeks - Maria Machado Heads To Oslo -
March for Peace and Freedom Brings Together Hundreds of Venezuelans in Panama
March for peace and freedom, held this Saturday on the coastal strip, Panama City.
The Head of Communications for the Nobel Institute Confirmed that María Corina Machado will be Present at the Ceremony
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado left Caracas Saturday December 6, to travel to Oslo, Norway. A source close to Machado has confirmed that the leader has already left Venezuela, because she must be in Norway before December 10. Machado, who will be accompanied by presidents and leaders of the Republican Party of the United States, will receive the award on December 10. This Saturday, Erik Aasheim, head of communications at the Nobel Institute, confirmed that Machado will be present at the ceremony.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment