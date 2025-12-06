Jordan And Iraq Into Quarters As Algeria Win Big

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jordan and Iraq reached the FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals Saturday after victories over Kuwait and Sudan respectively. Defending champions Algeria laid down a marker of their title credentials in a 5-1 thrashing of Bahrain, in a match where Redouane Berkane had a hand in four of the five goals.

Egypt rescued a late point against the UAE in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Lusail Stadium, leaving both teams with work to do in their last Group C matches.

Kuwait 1-3 Jordan

Jordan booked their place in the quarter-finals with a largely dominant display to defeat Kuwait in their Group C contest at a bouncing Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. World Cup-bound Jordan caught Kuwait napping for the opening goal, tapping a free-kick from some 30 yards out to Mohannad Abu Taha, who unleashed a blistering drive beyond Sulaiman Abdulghafour with his defence still to organise their wall fully.

Abdulghafour was much the busier of the two goalkeepers, and he was beaten again early in the second half as Saed Al Rosan converted following the latest in a series of Jordan corners, with Mahmoud Mardi's deliveries proving a blade-->

Iraq's Mohanad Ali scores against Sudan at Stadium 974.

With time running out, substitute Yousef Nasser's header from Eid al-Rashidi's delicious cross set up a frantic grandstand finish, before Ali Olwan's penalty deep into added time finally settled the contest after he had burst clear and been felled by the keeper.

Egypt 1-1 UAE

Egypt avoided defeat against the UAE with a dramatic late equaliser as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Lusail Stadium in Group C match. In front of over 36,000 fans, the UAE took the lead in the 59th minute through substitute Lucas Caio. Egypt responded late, with Marwan Hamdi heading in the equaliser three minutes from time to secure a point for the Pharaohs.

The draw left both teams in a difficult position. Egypt needed a win to recover from their opening-round draw with Kuwait, while the UAE were seeking their first points after losing to Jordan in the first round. This was the first Arab Cup meeting between the two sides.

Group C also features Kuwait and World Cup 2026 qualifiers Jordan. Jordan currently tops the group with six points, followed by Egypt and Kuwait with two points each, while the UAE remains at the bottom with no points.

Bahrain 1-5 blade-->

Egypt's Ragab Nabil in action with United Arab Emirates' Lucas Pimenta at the Lusail Stadium.

Qatar's national team may be struggling at the Arab Cup, but the domestic Stars League has been providing plenty of talent in other teams that is absolutely flourishing. That's certainly the case with the defending champions Algeria, with Qatar-based players having a hand in all five goals in their romp over Bahrain.

The Fennecs raced to a 3-1 lead at the interval after Al Wakrah's Redouane Berkane scored the opener and then teed up Al Duhail's Adil Boulbina for the second. That came shortly after Bahrain had swept home a leveller in a frenetic period that produced three goals in just six minutes. Berkane was back at it again either side of the break, winning a penalty that Yassine Benzia dispatched in first half stoppage-time before grabbing his second shortly after the resumption.

Substitute Yacine Brahimi, another Qatar-based player, then teed up Boulbina up for his second and Algeria's fifth. The comfortable win maintained an unbeaten start for an Algerian side that face Iraq in the section finale on 9 December.

Sudan 0-2 Iraq

Iraq progressed to the last eight of the tournament as they held out against sustained Sudan pressure early in the match before snatching victory with two goals in the closing stages. After being on the back foot for much of the first half, Graham Arnold's side edged their noses in front when Player of the Match Mohanad Ali seized on a poor defensive header from a free-kick to fire his side ahead. The passionate Iraq fans inside Stadium 974 were on their feet once again moments later as Amjed Attwan made sure of the victory with six minutes left.

