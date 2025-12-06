UDST Marks Qatar National Day, Unveils 'Success Story' Book

MENAFN - Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) celebrated Qatar National Day with an on-campus event that brought together students, faculty members and staff to honour the nation's rich heritage and values.

The event took place in the presence of His Excellency Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education; Dr Mohammed Yousef al-Mulla, vice-chair of the Board of Trustees, and managing director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company; Dr Abdulatif al-Khal, deputy chief medical officer and director of medical education at Hamad Medical Corporation; and Dr Salem Al-Naemi, president of blade-->

As part of the celebration, UDST“Success Story” book was officially launched which traces the history of UDST, from the leadership's visionary decision to establish Qatar's first applied university to the remarkable achievements the institution celebrates today.

The book also highlights inspirational stories and university milestones from students, alumni and faculty members, showcasing academic excellence, innovation projects, community engagement initiatives and professional achievements, and reflecting the university's role in shaping highly skilled graduates who support Qatar's development. Complementing the book, a curated exhibition brought the“Success Story” theme to life, offering visitors an immersive journey through UDST's institutional milestones and achievements.

Dr Salem Al-Naemi, said:“Qatar National Day is a moment to celebrate how far our country has come and to renew our commitment to the values of unity, resilience and progress. In it, we reaffirm our promise to the values of unity, resilience, and progress under our wise leadership, led by His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad blade-->

He added:“We are proud to launch UDST Success Story and to feature an opening word from Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, Minister of Education and Higher Education in this book, and we are equally honoured by the way she describes UDST. Through the launch of this publication, we aim to document a story that will endure for generations to come. At UDST, we see this day as an opportunity not only to honour our national heritage, but also to recognise the achievements of our students, alumni and partners who contribute to Qatar's ongoing success.”

The event also featured a special segment dedicated to UDST's champions who excelled at the 10th World Inter Universities Championships in Barcelona. The University's Wolves teams, who earned multiple medals in swimming and badminton, were recognised on stage for their outstanding performance and their contribution to raising Qatar's profile in international university sports.

The celebration further featured a variety of cultural and educational segments, including student performances, screenings of Qatari-made films, and booths dedicated to showcasing Qatar's heritage and identity, in addition to a traditional Qatari food corner.

UDST Qatar National Day rich heritage values