Amir Meets Several Heads Of State And Government Attending Doha Forum
His Highness met separately with President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa; President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; and President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani.
His Highness the Amir also met with President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Dr Nawaf Salam.
Discussions during the meetings, focused on ways to develop cooperation between Qatar and their respective countries in various fields. The meetings also discussed a host of regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to key topics on the Forum's agenda.
The meetings were attended by His Excellency Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khulaifi; His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi and a lineup of senior officials.
Also present were several members of the official delegations accompanying the heads of state and government.Doha Forum 2025 Mauritania Somalia Syrian
