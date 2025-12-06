U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Alassane Ouattara As President Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire

U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Alassane Ouattara As President Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire
The White House announced that President Trump's delegation to attend the inauguration of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire will be led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg.
Under Secretary Helberg and the delegation's attendance are a clear signal of the United States' commitment to deepening our partnership with Côte d'Ivoire to advance economic prosperity driven by key technology sectors and to promote security for our people.
For media inquiries, please submit questions here, and stay updated by following @UnderSecE on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment