U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Alassane Ouattara As President Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire

The White House announced that President Trump's delegation to attend the inauguration of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire will be led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg.

Under Secretary Helberg and the delegation's attendance are a clear signal of the United States' commitment to deepening our partnership with Côte d'Ivoire to advance economic prosperity driven by key technology sectors and to promote security for our people.

