Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Alassane Ouattara As President Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire

U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Alassane Ouattara As President Of The Republic Of Côte D'ivoire


2025-12-06 11:00:28
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The White House announced that President Trump's delegation to attend the inauguration of Alassane Ouattara as President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire will be led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg.

Under Secretary Helberg and the delegation's attendance are a clear signal of the United States' commitment to deepening our partnership with Côte d'Ivoire to advance economic prosperity driven by key technology sectors and to promote security for our people.

For media inquiries, please submit questions here, and stay updated by following @UnderSecE on X.

MENAFN06122025004514009831ID1110446873



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search