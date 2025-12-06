Doon Chetin, Sheermal Feature In President's State Banquet For Putin

Srinagar- President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hosted a state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing India's regional culinary diversity through an exclusively vegetarian menu.

The dinner, Putin's final engagement before departing for Moscow, featured Kashmiri delicacies including Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney) and sheermal, along with specialties from other parts of the country.

The menu opened with Murungelai Chaaru - a delicately spiced broth of moringa leaves and moong beans - followed by a trio of appetisers: Kaale Chane ke Shikampuri served with mint sauce and sheermal bread, vegetable jhol momo inspired by the Russian pelmeni, and Gucchi Doon Chetin.

The main course included Zafrani Paneer Roll in saffron sauce, Palak Methi Mattar Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka, paired with dry fruit saffron pulao and an assortment of breads such as lachha paratha, missi roti and magaz naan.

The dessert spread comprised Badam ka Halwa, Kesar Pista Kulfi and fresh fruits. On-table offerings included Bengali Gur Sandesh, south Indian Murukku, salads and condiments like gongura pickle and mango chutney. A range of fresh fruit coolers was also served.