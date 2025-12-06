'Show Me The Money, Ma'am': Omar's Quip After Sitharaman's Praise

J&K CM Omar Abdullah. Photo credit: PTI file photo

New Delhi- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday appreciated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his“focused” approach to restore the Union territory's economy, to which he responded by thanking her and quipping,“Please show me the money, ma'am.”

The finance minister's commendation, delivered at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, came while reflecting on the national economy's journey and highlighting the specific efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

She recalled how the UT's economy had been picking up under the Central rule, citing the successful“restoration of the J-K Bank” and the Centre's efforts to go into the“granular details” to boost the local economy.

However, she noted that the revival took a“major hit” when the crucial tourism sector“came to a standstill” following external factors, in a veiled reference to border troubles and attacks, including the April 22 incident in Pahalgam.

“I must appreciate the chief minister of J&K who met me twice and focused on restoring the economy after the tourism sector came to a standstill,” Sitharaman said.