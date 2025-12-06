INDIA Bloc On 'Life Support': CM Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the INDIA alliance is“on life support”, warning that decisions taken without consensus have weakened the bloc ahead of upcoming elections.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Abdullah said the Bihar election outcome exposed organisational and coordination gaps within the alliance.“Either we are a bloc, or we are not,” he said, stressing that decisions must be taken collectively if the INDIA alliance wants to offer a national alternative to the BJP.

Abdullah said pushing constituents out of the seat-sharing framework in Bihar disrupted unity among alliance partners.“Look at Bihar. We consciously pushed one constituent out of the India bloc. If tomorrow that leader leaves, who is responsible?” he asked.

Referring to the handling of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he added,“The entire thing with Hemant Soren and JMM was a disaster.”

Omar said the bloc must decide whether it functions as a national platform or merely as state-specific alliances.“If we call ourselves a bloc, we must act like one. Otherwise, we are just stitching different alliances state by state,” he said.

Contrasting the INDIA bloc's internal gaps with the BJP's electoral strategy, the J&K CM said the ruling party has constructed an unmatched election machinery.“They fight every election as if their lives depend on it, from a club election to the election of the President,” he said.

According to him, the BJP immediately shifts its focus to the next state once polling ends, while opposition parties“begin preparations two months before voting”.