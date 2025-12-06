Partisans Conduct Reconnaissance Of Thermal Power Plant In Moscow Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ATESH stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"It is noted that this TPP plays an important role in supporting the operation of specialized communication hubs and enterprises involved in the Russian military-industrial complex.

Electricity from this station powers the 113th Transmission Radio Center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the 59th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Central Naval Armament Base, Military Unit 31659 (Fourth Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense), the Tactical Missile Armament Corporation, and the A.O. Maksimov Research Institute of Space Systems," the report reads.

"ATESH agents continue to gather information about critical infrastructure facilities that serve the military needs of the aggressor country.

Partisans identify new Russian air-defense position in Sevastopol

'All information has been provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further decisions,'" the partisans emphasized.

ATESH stressed that disabling this station will not cut power to residential areas. The civilian sector is supplied through parallel lines, and strategic circuits are distributed across separate grids.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, partisans conducted reconnaissance of the territory of the 12th Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.