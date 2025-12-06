Pahalgam Attack, Nowgam Blast: SDRF Awards 4 Civilians

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) on Saturday felicitated four civilians for their exemplary bravery and swift rescue efforts during two recent incidents in the Valley, including the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station last month.

The felicitation took place in Srinagar as part of the 63rd Raising Day celebrations of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

Among those honoured was Nazakat Shah, a resident of Anantnag district, who bravely rushed to save a tourist family in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in the Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam.

Three residents of the Nowgam locality in Srinagar - Wahid Jeelani Dar, Shabir Ahmad Wani, and Shabir Ahmad Bhat - were also recognised for being the first responders after the November 14 accidental blast at the Nowgam police station. Their quick action helped rescue police personnel in danger, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commendation certificates and cash rewards of Rs 10,000 each were presented to the four civilians by Commandant General Home Guards, Civil Defence and JKSDRF, DIG (Civil Defence and SDRF Kashmir) Imtiyaz Hussain Mir.

“These civilians put their own lives at risk to save others. Their courage and humanity deserve the highest appreciation,” Mir said.

In addition to these awards, several Civil Defence wardens and volunteers were also honoured with commendation certificates and cash rewards of Rs 5,000 for exceptional performance in training, awareness, and rescue activities.

Officials said the recognition aims to encourage community participation in emergency response and promote a culture of timely assistance during crises.

MHA Honours SSP Masroor Mir