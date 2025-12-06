Two Warehouses Burn Down In Dnipro Due To Russian Shelling
“The Russians bombed business again. They burned down a warehouse with gauze and bandages and a warehouse with tires,” Filatov wrote.
In his opinion, the aggressor country wants to leave Ukrainians not only without electricity but also without medicine in winter.
It is noted that the city's utility services are fully involved in extinguishing the fire.Read also: Ukraine expands electricity consumption restrictions following massive attack
As reported, robotic complexes and aviation of the State Emergency Service are involved in extinguishing the fire in the warehouses in Dnipro.
