Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Two Warehouses Burn Down In Dnipro Due To Russian Shelling

2025-12-06 08:04:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians bombed business again. They burned down a warehouse with gauze and bandages and a warehouse with tires,” Filatov wrote.

In his opinion, the aggressor country wants to leave Ukrainians not only without electricity but also without medicine in winter.

It is noted that the city's utility services are fully involved in extinguishing the fire.

As reported, robotic complexes and aviation of the State Emergency Service are involved in extinguishing the fire in the warehouses in Dnipro.

UkrinForm

