Association Of Roman Catholic Women Priests To Vatican: The Holy Spirit Calls Women-'No Decree Can Stop That'
The Gospels tell a different story. Jesus commissioned Mary Magdalene-a woman-as the first preacher of the Resurrection and the first apostolic witness. To deny women's sacramental authority is to deny Jesus' own choice and to reshape the Gospel around patriarchy rather than truth.
Women are equal images of the Divine, created in God's likeness and called-like all disciples-to preach, to bless, and to lead. A Church that refuses to see God in women's bodies cannot credibly claim to see God in bread and wine.
Across the world, women and gender inclusive people in our movement are already serving as priests, deacons, and bishops in inclusive Catholic communities where all are welcome to receive and celebrate sacraments. They are engaged in a wide diversity of ministries such as sacramental presiders, preachers, chaplains, spiritual directors, teachers, social justice advocates, compassionate care-givers and so much more
MEDIA STATEMENT
Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests (ARCWP)
December 6, 2025
Contact: Rev. Dr. Bridget Mary Meehan (703-505-0004)
