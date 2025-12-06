Jordan Valley Authority: Al Wahidi Dam Begins Overflowing

Amman, December 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority announced that the Al Wahidi Dam in Ma'an has begun overflowing as a result of the heavy rainfall and flash floods.The Authority urged people to stay away from floodplains and valleys, stressing the importance of exercising caution to ensure public safety.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.