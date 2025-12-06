Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Valley Authority: Al Wahidi Dam Begins Overflowing


2025-12-06 07:06:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, December 6 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority announced that the Al Wahidi Dam in Ma'an has begun overflowing as a result of the heavy rainfall and flash floods.
The Authority urged people to stay away from floodplains and valleys, stressing the importance of exercising caution to ensure public safety.

Jordan News Agency

