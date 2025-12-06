Russians Drop Bomb On Sloviansk, Six People Injured
"In the evening, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the city, injuring six people aged between 38 and 69," Filashkin wrote.
He added that the strike damaged seven apartment buildings, two non-residential structures, and six cars.Read also: Two warehouses burn down in Dnipro due to Russian shelling
As reported earlier, on December 3 the Russian army dropped nine glide bombs on Sloviansk. One of them hit an apartment building, injuring at least eight people, including two children.
Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine
