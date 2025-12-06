Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence For Nurse Who Leaked Data On Ukrainian Armed Forces Soldiers To Enemy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in the court ruling, Ukrinform reports.

"The Supreme Court has ruled: the verdict of the Kherson Court of Appeal dated July 23, 2025,... shall remain unchanged, and the cassation appeal of the defense attorney is denied," the document states.

According to the investigation, the suspect, while working as a nurse in a hospital, sent data about Ukrainian defenders undergoing treatment to a representative of the Russian FSB via a messenger app.

She also provided information about the location, armament, and movement of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other defense units. This information was used by occupying forces for missile and artillery strikes, as well as for adjusting fire.

The woman collected personal information about Ukrainian soldiers while filling out medical records and then passed it to her handler. During medical procedures, she attempted to extract from patients the locations of military facilities in the Kherson area. During searches, authorities seized a phone she used for covert contact with her handler.

SBU detains Russian agent who tried to blow up vehicle carrying Ukrainian soldiers in Mykolaiv

The court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code (High Treason committed under martial law).

As Ukrinform reported, in July the court sentenced the 40-year-old nurse from Kherson to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for transmitting personal data of her patients-military personnel of the Defense Forces-to the Russian FSB.

Photo: NBU