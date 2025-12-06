Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dnipropetrovsk OVA Reports Consequences Of Russian Strikes

2025-12-06 07:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy struck settlements in the Nikopol area with FPV drones and heavy artillery. Hits were reported in the district center, as well as in the Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities," he wrote.

The attacks damaged infrastructure, including apartment buildings, private houses, and summer homes. Market pavilions and public transport stops were destroyed. An educational institution, a car, a bus, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline were also affected. In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, an FPV drone strike caused damage to an agricultural enterprise.

No casualties were reported, Haivanenko emphasized.

Read also: Two warehouses burn down in Dnipro due to Russian shelling

He also noted that emergency services continue to work in Dnipro, which was attacked by the enemy in the morning.

"Some fires that broke out in warehouse facilities of civilian enterprises have been contained. Work is still ongoing in some areas," he said.

As previously reported, on the night of December 6, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring an 11-year-old boy.

UkrinForm

