Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sybiha Discusses Russian Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure With Bulgaria's FM

2025-12-06 07:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha stated this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"During my call with my Bulgarian counterpart, I informed him about the consequences of Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure," Sybiha said.

He noted that the sides exchanged views on recent developments in peace efforts and "discussed further steps to advance our bilateral cooperation."

"Grateful for Bulgaria's support for our EU accession and its contribution to our resilience, in particular the transit of gas through Bulgaria to Ukraine," Sybiha added.

Read also: Over twenty countries join PURL, commitments exceed $4B– Sybiha

As Ukrinform reported, at a plenary session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev stated that for peace, Ukraine will need reliable and long-term security guarantees, and any prospective peace agreement must respect the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

UkrinForm

