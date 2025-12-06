Fire Breaks Out In Lviv Region Due To Falling Drone Debris, Two People Injured
“Last night, the enemy attacked critical energy infrastructure in the Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. In the village of Silets, Sheptytskyi district, a private house caught fire due to falling debris. According to preliminary information, two people were injured,” Kozytskyi wrote.
According to him, at least three more houses in this village were damaged.Read also: Drones strike Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia for ninth time this year
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, the Russians launched another massive strike on communities, ports, railways, and critical infrastructure
