Drone Strike On Enterprise And Residential Building Recorded In Volyn Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Rudnytskyi, the Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“There are strikes on civilian enterprises in the territory of Lutsk. There are also fires caused by falling debris: a warehouse building in the territory of Lutsk and a residential building in the Lutsk district,” Rudnytskyi wrote.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes and debris falls.

There were no casualties. Currently, no one has sought medical assistance.

In turn, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk reported that as a result of the UAV hitting food warehouses, property, furnishings, and products covering an area of almost 3,800 m2 were destroyed.

During the air raid alert, the Security and Defense Forces detected 22 enemy drones in the airspace of the Volyn region, 11 of which were destroyed.

As reported, a food warehouse in Lutsk caught fire during the morning air raid alert.