Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Strike On Enterprise And Residential Building Recorded In Volyn Region

Drone Strike On Enterprise And Residential Building Recorded In Volyn Region


2025-12-06 07:06:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Rudnytskyi, the Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“There are strikes on civilian enterprises in the territory of Lutsk. There are also fires caused by falling debris: a warehouse building in the territory of Lutsk and a residential building in the Lutsk district,” Rudnytskyi wrote.

According to him, all relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes and debris falls.

There were no casualties. Currently, no one has sought medical assistance.

In turn, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk reported that as a result of the UAV hitting food warehouses, property, furnishings, and products covering an area of almost 3,800 m2 were destroyed.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 585 Russian drones and 30 missiles

During the air raid alert, the Security and Defense Forces detected 22 enemy drones in the airspace of the Volyn region, 11 of which were destroyed.

As reported, a food warehouse in Lutsk caught fire during the morning air raid alert.

MENAFN06122025000193011044ID1110446702



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search