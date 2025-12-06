403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Rowing Team Clinches Eight Medals In Saudi Indoor Rowing Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national rowing team won eight medals today Saturday, in the Saudi Arabia Indoor Rowing Championship (2000 meters).
The Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that the medals included three gold, two silver, and three bronze.
Athlete Suad Al-Fagaan won a gold medal in the lightweight category and a silver in the open-weight category, while athlete Yousef Al-Abdulhadi secured gold in the men's category, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadhl won gold in the men's masters category.
In the Under-19 singles category, athlete Mohammed Anki earned a silver medal, while athlete Marah Al-Khamis took bronze in the women's open category and another bronze in the women's masters category.
The Kuwaiti quartet, Mohammed Anki, Fahad Al-Hamad, Abdulwahab Al-Aqas, and Faris Salmeen won bronze in the men's Under-19 category. (end)
knsh
The Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that the medals included three gold, two silver, and three bronze.
Athlete Suad Al-Fagaan won a gold medal in the lightweight category and a silver in the open-weight category, while athlete Yousef Al-Abdulhadi secured gold in the men's category, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadhl won gold in the men's masters category.
In the Under-19 singles category, athlete Mohammed Anki earned a silver medal, while athlete Marah Al-Khamis took bronze in the women's open category and another bronze in the women's masters category.
The Kuwaiti quartet, Mohammed Anki, Fahad Al-Hamad, Abdulwahab Al-Aqas, and Faris Salmeen won bronze in the men's Under-19 category. (end)
knsh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment