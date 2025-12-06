Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Rowing Team Clinches Eight Medals In Saudi Indoor Rowing Tourney


2025-12-06 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national rowing team won eight medals today Saturday, in the Saudi Arabia Indoor Rowing Championship (2000 meters).
The Kuwait Olympic Committee said in a statement that the medals included three gold, two silver, and three bronze.
Athlete Suad Al-Fagaan won a gold medal in the lightweight category and a silver in the open-weight category, while athlete Yousef Al-Abdulhadi secured gold in the men's category, and Abdulrahman Al-Fadhl won gold in the men's masters category.
In the Under-19 singles category, athlete Mohammed Anki earned a silver medal, while athlete Marah Al-Khamis took bronze in the women's open category and another bronze in the women's masters category.
The Kuwaiti quartet, Mohammed Anki, Fahad Al-Hamad, Abdulwahab Al-Aqas, and Faris Salmeen won bronze in the men's Under-19 category. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

