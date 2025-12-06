403
Kuwait Hackathon '25 Concludes 3Rd Edition, After Honoring Winners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The third edition of Kuwait Hackathon 2025, organized by CODED Academy and the National Cybersecurity Center, concluded on Saturday under the patronage of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yosef Saud Al-Sabah.
The event aimed at supporting youth initiatives in cybersecurity and software technologies.
In her closing remarks, Engineer Abeer Al-Awadhi emphasized that sponsoring the Hackathon is a commitment to empowering youth in addressing digital challenges.
She praised the talent showcased at the event and stressed digital security is now a national necessity.
Al-Awadhi also highlighted the importance of training young talent to protect Kuwait's digital infrastructure and thanked Sheikh Fahad, along with partners, judges, mentors, and trainers, for their support.
Ahmad Maarefi, CEO of CODED Academy, reaffirmed the academy's dedication to cultivating cybersecurity professionals and enhancing Kuwait's digital transformation through skill development.
He noted that collaboration between the government and the private sector is key to building a robust digital environment.
During the ceremony, winners of the competition were announced, as follows:
In the professional category, Ret2zero secured first place, followed by P4YL04D and A5.
In the high school and university category, Blue Wave took first, followed by RootX and PowerxSec.(end)
