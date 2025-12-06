Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Volleyball Team Return Home From Arab Challenge Cup With Bronze Medal


2025-12-06 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's men volleyball team arrived home on Sunday from Jordan after finishing third in the First Arab Challenge Cup which concluded in Amman, capital of Jordan, yesterday.
Speaking to KUNA upon arrival, Nayef Al-Khumeili, assistant secretary of Kuwait Volleyball Association, praised the performance of the team and voiced hope that they would secure more titles in the future.
"Despite the absence of three essential players due to injury, Kuwait team were able to step up to the podium thanks to a group of very promising players," he added.
The team had fierce showdowns with more experienced teams such as Tunisia - the title-holder, and Egypt, which finished second, he added.
The championship was held in Jordan between November 28 and December 5. (end)
rg


MENAFN06122025000071011013ID1110446692



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search