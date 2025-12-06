403
Kuwait Volleyball Team Return Home From Arab Challenge Cup With Bronze Medal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's men volleyball team arrived home on Sunday from Jordan after finishing third in the First Arab Challenge Cup which concluded in Amman, capital of Jordan, yesterday.
Speaking to KUNA upon arrival, Nayef Al-Khumeili, assistant secretary of Kuwait Volleyball Association, praised the performance of the team and voiced hope that they would secure more titles in the future.
"Despite the absence of three essential players due to injury, Kuwait team were able to step up to the podium thanks to a group of very promising players," he added.
The team had fierce showdowns with more experienced teams such as Tunisia - the title-holder, and Egypt, which finished second, he added.
The championship was held in Jordan between November 28 and December 5. (end)
rg
