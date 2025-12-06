Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Man Martyred In Hebron


2025-12-06 07:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was reportedly shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in Al-Khalil (Hebron), to the south of the West Bank, on Saturday.
In a press release, the Palestinian Red Crescent stated that its teams received the body of the martyr Ziad Abu Daoud from the Israeli occupation authorities at Bab al-Zawiya area in the city.
He was killed while in a civilian vehicle, and the occupation forces prevented medical teams from saving his life.
Additionally, the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs issued a statement confirming that arrangements had been made for the Palestinian Red Crescent teams to receive Abu Daoud's body.
They also mentioned that they were following up on the transfer of another martyr's body held by the occupation.
This incident occurred after the Israeli occupation army announced the killing of two Palestinians in Hebron, claiming that they had attempted to carry out a vehicle-ramming attack. (end)
