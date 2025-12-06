403
UAE, Draws With Egypt 1-1 In Arab Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The UAE and Egypt national teams played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday during the second round of the Arab Cup (FIFA Qatar 2025), in Doha.
The match, which took place at Lusail Stadium, ended the first half in a goalless tie.
In the second half, UAE's Caio Lucas scored the opener in the 60th minute, but Egypt's Marwan Hamdi equalised in the 85th minute.
As a result of the game, the UAE secured its first point in the tournament, while Egypt increased its tally to two, just behind Jordan, which qualified for the second round with six points from two matches.
Kuwait currently has one point in Group C from a similar draw with Egypt.
The tournament, which started last Monday and continues until December 18, gathered 16 teams. (end)
