403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNSC Committed To Supporting Lebanon Under Resolution 1701
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- President of the United Nations Security Council Samuel Zbogar reaffirmed the Council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and stability, and the full implementation of the UNSC Resolution 1701.
Zbogar, the Slovenian delegate to the UN whose country holds the presidency of the UN body for December, led a UNSC mission to Lebanon where he held "fruitful talks" with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Yousef Rajji.
Speaking to reporter at the end of the visit on Saturday, he urged the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group to uphold the agreement on cessation of hostilities reached on November 16, 2024.
"We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year," Zbogar said.
Expressing the Council's support for a state monopoly on weapons, he said, "We recognize the progress achieved by Lebanon this year."
"We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence," the UNSC President said, adding, "We also reaffirm commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701 (of 2006) in support of Lebanon's as well as regional security and stability."
Affirming support to the decision of the Lebanese government to ensure the state monopoly on arms," Zbogar called on the international community to intensify support for the Lebanese army.
The UNSC delegation heard presentations by Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, and Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maj.-Gen Diodato Abagnara on the political, economic and security situations in the country. (end)
rg
Zbogar, the Slovenian delegate to the UN whose country holds the presidency of the UN body for December, led a UNSC mission to Lebanon where he held "fruitful talks" with President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Foreign Minister Yousef Rajji.
Speaking to reporter at the end of the visit on Saturday, he urged the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group to uphold the agreement on cessation of hostilities reached on November 16, 2024.
"We came to Beirut at a pivotal time for the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement of November of last year," Zbogar said.
Expressing the Council's support for a state monopoly on weapons, he said, "We recognize the progress achieved by Lebanon this year."
"We reaffirm the council's support for Lebanon's territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence," the UNSC President said, adding, "We also reaffirm commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701 (of 2006) in support of Lebanon's as well as regional security and stability."
Affirming support to the decision of the Lebanese government to ensure the state monopoly on arms," Zbogar called on the international community to intensify support for the Lebanese army.
The UNSC delegation heard presentations by Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, and Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maj.-Gen Diodato Abagnara on the political, economic and security situations in the country. (end)
rg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment