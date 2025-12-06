Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- The Israeli occupation forces renew attacks on Gaza Strip, killing six Palestinians.

GAZA -- A Palestinian man is killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil.

BEIRUT -- President of the UN Security Council reaffirms support for Lebanon's territorial integrity and stability, urges full implementation of the Resolution 1701.

WASHINGTON -- The United States and Ukraine hold a new round of talks on how to end the four-year war in Ukraine. (end) gb