NASA Crew-12 Mystery: Russian Cosmonaut Ousted From Space Mission For Allegedly Snapping Spacex Documents

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Russian cosmonaut has been removed from the upcoming NASA and SpaceX Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station, prompting speculation about the reasons behind the sudden replacement.

Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, confirmed on December 2 that veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev will no longer be flying on Crew-12. He has been replaced by fellow Russian astronaut Andrei Fedyayev. Roscosmos did not provide a specific reason, stating only that Artemyev had been reassigned to another role.

Possible security concerns

Artemyev's removal is reportedly linked to an alleged national security violation during training in the United States. A report from independent Russian outlet The Insider which cited sources claims Artemyev may have photographed sensitive SpaceX documents and technology during Crew-12 preparation.

Crew-12 mission details

Scheduled for launch in February 2026, Crew-12 will mark NASA and SpaceX 's 11th human science expedition to the ISS. The four-member crew will include two Americans, whose names have not yet been announced.

The six-month mission is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which allows the agency to contract private companies like SpaceX to transport astronauts and cargo to low-Earth orbit.

Launch vehicle and capsule

Crew-12 will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. Astronauts will ride inside a Dragon crew capsule, the only US spacecraft capable of transporting astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

| First detailed look at tsunami captured from space by satellite-why it matters