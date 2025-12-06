Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) & Coalition Present CPC Policy Recommendations To U.S. State Dept.


2025-12-06 04:01:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On December 4, 2025, a coalition of leading Nigerian American organizations, including the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), the Nigerian Center, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, Americas (NIDOA), and the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) met with the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of West African Affairs Nigeria Desk to discuss and present their policy document titled“Recommendations for Strengthening U.S.–Nigeria Engagement Following Nigeria's Re-Designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).”

The coalition urged both the Nigerian and U.S. governments to pursue a transparent and cooperative approach that reinforces the long-standing friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations. They emphasized the Nigerian American community as a vital bridge contributing significantly to economic development, civic engagement, and cultural exchange that benefit both countries.
To read the coalition's policy recommendations, (click here -link to the recommendation )

