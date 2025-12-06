Why Kashmir's Elderly Struggle To Prove They're Alive

Representational photo

By Aaqyb Ashraf

Each year, when life certificates are due, Kashmir's elderly get ready for a familiar routine.

They walk into their bank, greet the teller they know, hand over a form, and leave confident their pension is safe.

It was a simple, personal process for decades, until the online system arrived, promising convenience but changing everything.

Many welcomed it because it saved time and avoided long queues. Those comfortable with smartphones use the app easily and enjoy the convenience.

The trouble starts when banks make this the only option, even for those who cannot use it.

Many Kashmiri pensioners enter bank branches hoping to hand over their offline certificate. The response feels cold:“We don't accept offline certificates anymore. Do it online.”

Those words hit harder than bank officials realise.

People in their seventies and eighties feel lost. They look around for help, unsure where to go next.

Something that used to be familiar now feels out of reach.

A large number of senior citizens do not own smartphones. Many have never opened an app in their lives. Some live alone. Several rely on neighbours or relatives who are busy or live far away. Others struggle with poor health or limited mobility.

The online process demands confidence with technology, and they simply do not have it.

When they try anyway, things go wrong.

Fingerprints fail to scan. Facial recognition refuses to work. Internet signals drop in the middle of the submission. Screens show errors they cannot understand.

Each attempt adds more anxiety. A pension that should bring comfort turns into a source of fear.

These struggles feel even heavier in Kashmir's winters. Snow, delays, and long distances make every trip difficult.

Imagine a retired teacher from Baramulla waiting for a shared taxi, or a widow from Pulwama depending on a neighbour's phone, or an elderly couple in Kupwara walking to a cybercafé only to return without success.

None of this should happen for something as simple as a life certificate.

This is why the Finance Department's decision to extend the deadline to 15 December 2025 matters to so many families. It brings relief and lowers the immediate pressure. It shows that someone in the system has noticed the difficulty senior citizens are facing. It gives them time to regroup instead of rushing into a process they do not understand.

The extension helps, but the larger issue remains.

Senior citizens want choice. They want the comfort of walking into their bank and completing the process the way they always did.

Offline submission worked well for years. People trusted it because it involved human interaction instead of confusing screens.

Technology feels helpful only when it offers more options. When it replaces old methods without considering people who cannot adapt, it creates exclusion.

Senior citizens are not asking for special treatment. They are simply asking for a familiar door to stay open.

With more time available now, banks can rethink their approach. They can welcome both offline and online certificates. They can train staff to assist older customers instead of turning them away.

A small amount of patience and guidance can make a huge difference for someone who depends on their pension for daily survival.

Kashmir's elderly have already faced decades of hardship. Their pension is their security, and proving they are alive should not be stressful.