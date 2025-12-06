File Photo

New Delhi- The BJP on Saturday posted a video clip on social media showing some glimpses of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement on the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, calling it 'Shaurya Diwas', and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple construction at the disputed site.

Posting on X from its official handle a picture of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the ruling party wrote,“On Shaurya Diwas, crores of salutes to all the Sanatani heroes who ended 500 years of slavery.”

VHP and other Hindu outfits have, over the years, marked the day as Shaurya Diwas (Valour Day), while Muslim outfits observed it as 'Black Day' or Youm-e-Gham” (Day of Sorrow).

The video, posted by the BJP from its official handle, shows some footage of the day when the Babri mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992. It also shows some glimpses of a ceremonial hoisting of 'Dharma Dwaj', a saffron flag, atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“On Shaurya Diwas, we pay our heartfelt tribute to the Sanatani heroes who paved the way for the cultural revival of the country by sacrificing their lives in the Shri Ram Temple movement,” the BJP wrote on X.

The messages were also posted on official handles of various BJP state units, including those of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

Several BJP leaders from different states also shared them and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the movement.